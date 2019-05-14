Chicago Scene: Chocolate Blobbs from chefs Ina Pinkney and Cleetus Friedman

Chef Ina Pinkney
Chef Cleetus Friedman of The Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake
http://www.theateronthelake.com
Event:
Authors on the Lake with Ina Pinkney
Theater On The Lake
2401 North Lake Shore Drive
Wednesday, May 15
Tickets $40 in advance; $50 at the door
Tickets available at www.theateronthelake.com
For more info: 312.414.1313
Recipe:
Blobbs
Made famous by Ina Pinkney, BLOBBS are mounded cookies/brownies with chocolate, pecans, walnuts, chocolate chips and two kinds of chocolate.
Servings: 26
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Total Time: 35 Minutes, plus at least 30 minutes to chill
INGREDIENTS
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter
- 8 oz semi-sweet chocolate, chopped (see note)
- 3 oz unsweetened chocolate, chopped
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 large eggs
- 1-1/4 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 12 oz chocolate chips (semi-sweet or milk chocolate both work well)
- 1-1/4 cups pecans, coarsely chopped
- 1 heaping cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Place the butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl and heat in the microwave until melted, about 1 minute. Add the chopped chocolate and stir to combine. Heat the melted butter and chocolate in the microwave for 20-second intervals, stirring between each bout of heat, until almost melted. Stir, allowing the residual heat in the bowl to melt the chocolate completely. (Alternatively, the butter and chocolate can be melted together slowly in a double boiler on the stovetop.) Set aside and cool to room temperature.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or a hand mixer), beat the eggs on medium speed until light, creamy, and foamy, about 90 seconds.
- Add the sugar and continue whipping on medium speed until very light and creamy, about 90 seconds more. Add the vanilla and beat again quickly to combine.
- Change the whisk attachment to the paddle attachment on the mixer (if using a hand mixer, leave the beaters). Gradually add the melted chocolate mixture, mixing on medium speed to combine.
- Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until incorporated, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl as necessary.
- Add the chocolate chips and nuts and mix in on low speed. Finish by hand to be sure it's all evenly combined, especially at the bottom.
- Use a 2-inch ice cream scoop to scoop the batter, packing the mixture in and scraping off any excess. Place the mounds of batter onto the prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. (Leave the remaining batter at room temperature on the countertop or scoop and chill on a separate lined baking sheet.)
- Position the racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven, and preheat the oven to 350°
- Bake the chilled blobbs for 15 to 17 minutes, rotating the pans from top to bottom and front to back half through the baking time. Let cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes, then use a spatula to transfer to a cooling rack. Repeat with the remaining batter, or freeze the unbaked blobbs and bake them frozen another time.
- Freezer-Friendly Instructions: These can be frozen after they are baked, but for best results, freeze them raw and bake them straight from the freezer. The blobbs keep well for a few days in a covered container at room temperature.
- Note: I experimented with a few nut-free versions and found that you can leave the nuts out, but it's best to replace them with something else, like more chocolate chips or peanut butter chips.
- Since blobbs are made with very little flour, the uncooked mixture is more like brownie batter than cookie dough and you need all those add-ins to thicken the batter, otherwise the blobbs won't hold their mounded shape in the oven.