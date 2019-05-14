Chicago Scene: Chocolate Blobbs from chefs Ina Pinkney and Cleetus Friedman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ina Pinkney

http://www.breakfastqueen.com

Chef Cleetus Friedman of The Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake

http://www.theateronthelake.com

Event:

Authors on the Lake with Ina Pinkney

Theater On The Lake

2401 North Lake Shore Drive

Wednesday, May 15

Tickets $40 in advance; $50 at the door

For more info: 312.414.1313

Recipe:

Blobbs

Made famous by Ina Pinkney, BLOBBS are mounded cookies/brownies with chocolate, pecans, walnuts, chocolate chips and two kinds of chocolate.

Servings: 26

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 35 Minutes, plus at least 30 minutes to chill

INGREDIENTS

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter

8 oz semi-sweet chocolate, chopped (see note)

3 oz unsweetened chocolate, chopped

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 large eggs

1-1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

12 oz chocolate chips (semi-sweet or milk chocolate both work well)

1-1/4 cups pecans, coarsely chopped

1 heaping cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

INSTRUCTIONS