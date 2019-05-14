Chicago Ald. Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago alderman was taken into police custody Tuesday evening.

Ald. Proco "Joe" Moreno, 1st Ward, was arrested for filing a false police report.

In February, detectives opened an investigation less than a day after WGN Investigates reported on the strange circumstances surrounding his claim that his car had been stolen.

The alderman called it a “misunderstanding” between him and a woman he said he used to date. She spent the night in jail and was charged with a misdemeanor after police arrested her driving the alderman’s Audi in February.

She provided WGN with photos and text messages that appeared to show Moreno telling her to come pick up the car in early January, one day before he reported it stolen.

Moreno represents the 1st Ward, which includes portions of West Town, Wicker Park and Bucktown.