× Above normal temperatures expected much of the week ahead

With a pattern change aloft which will feature a more southwesterly flow, as opposed to the northwest flow we have been experiencing for some time, temperatures in the coming week will almost daily warm to above normal levels well into next week. However, a frontal boundary will never be far away with at least a portion of our area under the threat of an on-shore flow and cooling easterly winds off of Lake Michigan.

With periods of sun, Thursday will begin the above normal trend with highs reaching into the lower 70s ( the normal high for this time of the year is 70 degrees). Thursday readings will soar into the lower 80s in some locations, then the arrival of a cold front Friday which will push south of Chicago will drop readings somewhat below normal due to easterly winds. After that, indications are the frontal boundary will surge north of Chicago much of the time so that highs Saturday into at least the middle of next week will be some 4-8 degrees above normal.