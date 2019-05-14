A change in the upper flow pattern to bring warmer temps
Cubs opener stats; upper-level pattern change ahead
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Easter brings the area a wide-ranging potpourri of weather
Wednesday’s 61° high yields to chilly “NE” winds, sporadic rain and daytime 40s Thursday; big weekend changes—the warmest temps in 6 months over much of the area—24-degrees warmer than a week ago but cooler lakeside 50s Saturday
May’s open 23-degrees cooler than year ago with half the typical 70+ highs on the books to date in 2019; sun-filled weekend to bring temps 14-deg warmer than last—but with cool shoreline breezes; big rains next week signaling wet weather’s return
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Rain, cloudy skies, warmer temps
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Warmest weekend temps in 6 months on the way—but lake cooling’s to slow their arrival downtown & area beaches, especially Saturday; Saturday & Sunday temps to come in 25-degrees warmer than week ago; 2019’s first 70 Sunday
A sun-filled Easter/Passover weekend with warming temps; Saturday winds to fade at night; Sunday to become one of the seven 70-deg or warmer Easters in 50 years—an 80 would be the warmest in 4 decades—since 85 in 1977