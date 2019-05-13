White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Cleveland
- The Indians have scored fewer than nine runs in 41 consecutive games dating back to last September, the longest such active streak in MLB. Cleveland is the only team in the majors this season that has failed to score at least nine runs in any game.
- The White Sox won two out of three game against the Blue Jays over the weekend. Chicago has either won or tied four of its last five series overall, going 9-7 over that time.
- The Indians and the White Sox have split six matchups so far this season (all in Cleveland), including splitting a four-game series earlier this month. Chicago’s starting pitching staff has a 2.39 ERA against Cleveland this season, and has recorded a quality start in five of six games.
- Reynaldo Lopez and Shane Bieber squared up against each other on May 8, each taking a no decision and allowing three earned runs. Bieber, however, has a 1.42 ERA in 19.0 career innings against the White Sox, while Lopez has a 7.11 ERA in 19.0 career innings against the Indians.
- Leonys Martin has struck out in 21 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors (includes pitchers). The last Indians player to strike out in more consecutive games was Kelly Shoppach, who struck out in 23 straight games spanning the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
- James McCann is batting .424 (14-for-33) in May, the third-highest batting average in the AL over that time behind George Springer (.452) and Rafael Devers (.426; min. 30 PA).