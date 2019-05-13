Dear Tom,

What is the greatest one-day temperature change in Chicago in the summer?

Dan Dahil

Dear Dan,

Using Chicago’s temperatures dating from November 1, 1870, the average daily range of temperatures through the whole year is 16.0 degrees (that is, the average difference between a day’s high and low temperatures). In meteorological summer (June, July, Aug.) it is 17.1 degrees; 16.0 degrees in the autumn (Sept., Oct., Nov.); in the winter (Dec., Jan., Feb.) it’s 13.4 degrees; in the spring (March, April, May), 16.9 degrees.

The greatest temperature change in a single day is a remarkable 52 degrees on Feb. 8, 1900, when the high/low temperatures were 62/10 degrees. In the spring, 49 degrees on March 29, 1895 (80 and 31); in the summer: 44 degrees on June 16, 1950 (92 and 48); fall, 44 degrees, Nov. 27, 1896 (58 and 14).