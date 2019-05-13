What Did “Tacoma FD” Stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme Want to Be When They Grew Up?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Tacoma FD" is in Thursdays at 9:30 on truTV

Actors/comedians Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan who created and star in the new truTV comedy, Tacoma FD, which is also the #1 new comedy on cable.

Kevin Heffernan (“Farva” in Super Troopers and “Landfill” in Beerfest) and Steve Lemme (“Mac” in Super Troopers and “Fink” in Beerfest) are two members of Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind films such as Super Troopers, Beerfest, Club Dread and The Slammin’ Salmon.

Tacoma FD, is a new half-hour comedy set in a firehouse of one of America’s rainiest cities - Tacoma, WA. Due to constant rain, the firefighters spend most of their time responding to absurd non-life threatening calls and playing good natured pranks on one another.