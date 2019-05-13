× Waukegan plant employees return to work after explosion that killed 4

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Employees of a silicone plant in Waukegan return to work Monday after a massive explosion earlier this month killed four employees.

AB Specialty Silicones will reopen, but officials say it will be closed periodically for employees to attend funeral services over the next week.

Investigators say that Byron Biehn, 53, of Brighton Township, Wisconsin; Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Daniel Nicklas, 24, of Beach Park, Illinois; and Allen Stevens, 29, of Salem, Wisconsin, all died while trying to evacuate the building.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.