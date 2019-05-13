Tips on avoiding robocalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Innovation Lead for Avanade, Inc., Jeff Vilimek, explains his tips and tricks for avoiding pesky political robocalls.

Here are some of Jeff's protection tips:

You have to be vigilant and screen ALL calls.

If you don’t know the number don’t answer.

Answering robocalls can lead to more spam calls because you are validating your number with the malicious host.

If you do happen to answer – hang up immediately.

Don’t ever call a phone number left in a voicemail

Ensure your number is on the National Do Not Call registry. https://www.donotcall.gov/

Suggested apps for detecting and blocking robocalls:

Hiya (www.hiya.com)

Robokiller (www.robokiller.com)

TrueCaller (www.truecaller.com)