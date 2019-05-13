Person of interest sought in hit-and-run that critically injured 7-year-old girl

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. -- Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a 7-year-old girl critically injured in unincorporated St Charles Township.

Police say a man in a black Dodge pickup truck was driving on Geneva Avenue near the intersection of Courier Ave Sunday afternoon, when he hit 7-year old Lexi Hanson, who was riding a bike. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Police found the abandoned truck a few miles away, and the driver was nowhere to be found.

Lexi was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, however detectives are looking for Brian Quartuccio, who authorities are calling a person of interest in the crash. He is known to live in the area of where the crash occurred.

Brian Quartuccio, 42

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 630-444-1103.

A GoFundMe was set up by the girl's aunt to help raise money for medical expenses.

