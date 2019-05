Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nutritionist Joy Bauer is in studio demoing healthy snack makeovers. She shows Robin how to cure chocolate cravings with raspberries, make sugar-free slushies, create one-ingredient ice cream, and more. Joy uses ingredients that provide health benefits rather than large amounts of sugar in her twists on popular snacks.

