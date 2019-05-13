Lunchbreak: Chickpea Flatbread with Vegan Pesto and Roasted Tomatoes
Kendra Peterson – Founder of Drizzle Kitchen and Food Allergy Expert
Recipe:
Socca (Chickpea Flatbread) with Vegan Pesto and Roasted Tomatoes
Serves 7-8
Socca:
- 1 ¾ cup chickpea flour
- 2 cups water
- 2 t. fine sea salt
- 2 T. olive oil
- Optional Spices: cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano
Vegan Pesto:
- ½ c. packed basil
- ¼ c. minced chive
- ¼ c. minced cilantro
- 1 clove garlic, peeled
- 1/3 c. olive oil
- ¼ c. toasted pumpkin seeds
- 1 cup roasted grape tomatoes
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large bowl, mix together the chickpea flour, water, sea salt, olive oil and any optional spices with a whisk until well combined. Let rest while you make the pesto.
- To make the pesto: add the basil, chive, cilantro, garlic, olive oil, toasted pumpkin seeds to the bowl of a small food processor. Turn on and process until it reaches the consistency you like (short pulses for chunky pesto or leave it run for a smooth pesto).
- To cook off the socca: Heat a large flat skillet over medium heat and lightly coat with olive oil. Using a liquid measuring cup, pour out 2-3 T. of batter to the pan (do a “tester” one first, that way you can taste it and still change anything before you cook off the whole batch!). Wait until it is slightly bubbly, then flip and finish cooking on the other side. Continue this way with the rest of the batter, making them bigger or smaller as you desire.
- Serve socca right away while still warm. Or to serve later, simply wrap and reheat in a 325 degree oven for 8-9 minutes to warm.