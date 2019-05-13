× Lopez and Moncada give the White Sox some good news in a win Monday night

CHICAGO – He was insistent that he didn’t feel snakebitten by their recent run of terrible luck when it comes to injuries.

While Rick Hahn admitted that it was unfortunate to see three more players – Carlos Rodon, Nate Jones, and Micker Adolfo – get ruled out for the 2019 season on Monday, he did point out that things like this happen to every team in Major League Baseball. Even Rodon’s injury that will require Tommy John surgery is something that’s not unusual, according to a stat the White Sox general manager heard at Guaranteed Rate Field earlier this month.

“Something like 32 or 33 percent of active pitchers in the big leagues have had Tommy John at some point” said Hahn. “It’s stunning in this day and age, but it’s the era we live in when guys are throwing harder and throwing more younger, and we still, unfortunately, learning about what it takes to keep an elbow healthy.”

That’s going to be on Hahn’s mind as Rodon along with highly touted prospect Michael Kopech recover from that surgery. Certainly, that’s been a negative mark on a rebuilding that has brought a number of young stars into the system and has become one of the narratives of this era of White Sox baseball.

Yet on the same day that the three players got ruled out for the year, Hahn and fans got a glimpse of the positive parts of their current rebuild. They were two players acquired early in the process, and in 2019, they continue to find their way with the White Sox.

Yoan Moncada knocked a pair of homers into the outfield seats at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night while Reynaldo Lopez pitched 7 2/3 strong innings in a 5-2 win over the Indians. Each player is major piece to where the White Sox hope to be sooner than later, and their efforts bring the team within two games of .500 at 19-21.