June-level warmth is possible later this week

Satellite imagery late Monday showed the weather system that brought cold, dismal weather to the area this past weekend now located near Buffalo, New York. While skies cleared across Chicago, soaking rains spread from Pennsylvania to southern New England. Improving conditions will continue across our area on Tuesday, with ample sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Our average high reaches 80 degrees on June 15th, but strengthening southwest winds may deliver such warmth as early as Thursday. Cooler lake winds are expected to return on Friday, before warm, and somewhat humid air surges back across the metro area on Saturday. Though day-to-day fluctuations in temperature are forecast over the next week, the overall trend will be for milder air to take hold. Broad, southwesterly winds aloft should preclude any significant incursions of late-season polar air through much of next week.