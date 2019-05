Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August Rush is a Broadway musical inspired by the 2007 movie that starred Robin Williams and Freddie Highmore as a young boy. Both the movie and musical highlight the story of an orphan searching for his parents and reconnect through the power of music. The cast of the Broadway musical double as the on-stage orchestra during the show.

