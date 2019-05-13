Huge pattern realignment to warm Chicago while parking chilly air over the West in coming week; the road to warmth here to see fluctuations—but more “ups” than “downs”; readings near 80 Thursday & Saturday—east winds mean 60s Friday

Posted 11:19 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21PM, May 13, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.