Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster talks live late-night show “Off the Mound”

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster joins Pat in studio to discuss his live late-night show Off the Mound. Off the Mound features stories and laughs from past and present MLB stars and celebrities. Dempster's July 20 show will benefit Illinois' Special Olympics. The event will feature Anthony Rizzo, Jeremy Roenick, Moises Alou, Jeff Garland, and more.

See Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster benefiting the Illinois Special Olympics live:

Saturday July 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Park West: 322 W. Armitage Ave.

Tickets go on sale May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information check out http://www.offthemound.com and http://www.soill.org