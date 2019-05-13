Couple pays $36K for windows that never arrived; BBB now warning consumers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With home repair season around the corner, the Better Business Bureau wants consumers to tread lightly when they purchase online.

The organization points to a St. Charles family that has been waiting a year for European windows they paid $36,000 to purchase. The windows have never arrived and it set off warning lights for the Better Business Bureau.

Illinois is consistently one of the top states affected by internet deals that do not turn out the way the consumer hoped. Losses nationwide for these types of complaints totaled $141 million in 2017.

The Huynh family is planning to file a civil lawsuit in the case after what they feel has been a year of promises and e-mails but no results. St. Charles police have teamed up with the Kane County State’s Attorneys Office to investigate.

In April of last year, the windows were coming from Slovakia, nearly 5,000 miles away. At first, the Huynh’s were told the shipment was delayed until they made a payment for the remaining $16,000. The money was in the contract and they paid by credit card.

They said shortly after that, things took a turn.

“We got this strange e-mail that says the container was held at port because drugs were found in it,” Chi Nguyen Huynh said.

WGN Investigates followed-up with Customs and Border Protection but because of the lack of information provided by the Slovakian company J & P Mont. They have not been able to locate any shipments that match the claims.

WGN Investigates also reached out to the sales representative. He initially refused to comment but later sent a statement saying, “I'm a middle man, but always try to help them get the windows or money back. This is custom windows from Europe so it's not easy to sell them to the third person.”