Contaminated gas tanks after heavy rain close Indiana gas stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Heavy rain contaminated gas tanks and caused gas stations to close in some parts of northwest Indiana.

The six affected gas stations were in areas that flood and areas that were affected by weeks of snow and rain.

The gas stations affected include:

CITGO Gas Station, 7510 Broadway, Merrillville, Ind.

Marathon Gas, 9451 Calumet Avenue, Munster, Ind.

Gill Petroleum, 3502 Michigan Street, Hobart, Ind.

Good To Go, 801 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Ind.

Love’s Travel Stop, 3150 Grant Street, Gary, Ind.

CITGO Gas Station, 5390 W. 15th Avenue, Gary, Ind.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, not all gas pumps are closed at Love’s Travel Stop. There are two types of fuel that are currently unavailable. The NWI Times reports that the pumps cannot dispense 89 and 91 octane, but 87 octane is available without issue.

Jon Kadlub, an employee at a Marathon station in Munster, Ind., said it has been nine days since he pumped a drop of fuel. The gas station is mostly selling cigarettes and lottery tickets now.

Anyone affected by the contaminated gas will know within a block of leaving the pump — that's how soon the water can affect the engine. The damage can be repaired, but can cost thousands.

Those affected can call the Lake County Indiana Department of Weights and Measures.