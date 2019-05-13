Chicagoan says her faith inspires her protect her community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's the second week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and WGN News is featuring a Chicago humanitarian who is determined to save children from violence in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods.

Dr. Ameena Matthews says her faith motivates her to protect her community.

Some of the life skills she teaches young kids include gardening and cooking.

Matthews won an Emmy for her role in a documentary called "The Interrupters," where she and other community activists intervened to prevent violence.

She spoke to WGN supervising producer Vicky Baftiri and photojournalist Brad Piper.