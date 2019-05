× Chicago Scene: Asian Pop-Up Cinema’s Award Winning Film “Still Human”

Director, Oliver Chan

Lead actress, Crisel Consunji

Event:

“Still Human” Premieres to Chicago audiences Monday, May 13th at 8:00 p.m. at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State Street.

The Director and Lead Actress will be at the screening; doing an introduction and Q&A afterwards.

The film is subtitled in English and spoken In Cantonese and Tagalog.

http://www.asianpopupcinema.org/human51319

https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/