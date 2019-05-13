× Chicago area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Area rivers are for the most part in a slow steady decline. Minor flooding is occurring at LaSalle on the Illinois River, Gurnee on the Des Plaines River, Algonquin and Montgomery on the Fox River and Shelby on the Kankakee River.

Rivers in or forecast for flood or under Advisory (many running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: