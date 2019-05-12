No Red Line trains between Howard and Belmont due to ‘medical emergency,’ CTA says

Posted 2:40 PM, May 12, 2019, by
CHICAGO — Red Line trains are temporarily not running between Howard and Belmont Sunday afternoon as crews address a “medical emergency” on the tracks near Bryn Mawr, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Service was initially disrupted around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when the CTA first reported the “medical emergency” on the tracks. First responders remain on the scene as of 2:30 p.m.

Trains are temporarily operating from Belmont to 95th Street only, the CTA said in a statement, but shuttle buses are providing connecting service through the affected areas.

During the service disruption, the CTA recommends commuters take alternatives, such as the #22 Clark, #36 Broadway, or #151 Sheridan buses.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

