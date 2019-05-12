LaMond Pope discusses the White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a team that's dealt with a number of injuries and personnel changes, things could be a lot worse for the White Sox.

But instead of completely faltering early in the season, the White Sox are holding their own as new stars emerge over the first six weeks of the season.

This past week was evidence of that, as the team went to Cleveland and Toronto and came out with a winning road trip. At 18-21, the White Sox aren't near the top of the American League, but they're closer to .500 than they were the last two years.

LaMond Pope of Tribune Newspapers have covered the team during the 2018 season and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the group so far. He also talked about the other team on his beat - Notre Dame - with Jarrett Payton over the course of two segments on Sunday's show.

