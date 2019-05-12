Gluten-free eggs Florentine recipe by Chef Ryan Kikkert, The Little Beet Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Ryan Kikkert from The Little Beet Table, 845 N. State St., shared tips for gluten-free cooking at home and highlighted 100% gluten-free dishes they are offering this spring during his appearance on the WGN Weekend Morning News Sunday.

Here's Chef Ryan's recipe for gluten-free Eggs Florentine with Miso Cured Salmon (serves 4):

4 English muffins, split and toasted

8 eggs, poached for 4 minutes

4 cups baby spinach

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

2 Tbs olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Yuzu Hollandaise:

4 egg yolks

8 oz butter, melted

1 Tbs yuzu juice (or grapefruit juice)

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp sriracha

1 Tbs white miso paste

1 pinch salt

Add all ingredients except the butter to a blender or food processor.

Melt the butter in a saute pan until it just begins to bubble but has not browned.

Blend ingredients and slowly pour in the hot butter until the sauce is emulsified and creamy.

Miso Cured Salmon:

1 lb boneless skinless fresh salmon

2 Tbs salt

2 Tbs sugar

1 tsp course ground black pepper

1 Tbs white miso paste

1 Tbs yuzu juice (or grapefruit juice)

1 sheet kelp or nori

In a small mixing bowl whisk together salt, sugar, black pepper, miso, and yuzu. Pour mixture over salmon and massage in. Sandwich the salmon between the kelp and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Leave refrigerated for 24 hours. Then remove and thoroughly rinse off marinade. Pat dry with paper towel and slice very thin on a bias.

To Build:

Saute the spinach, garlic, shallot and olive oil over medium heat until just wilted. Place over toasted English muffins. Then top with the sliced salmon, eggs, and hollandaise. Serve with grilled asparagus or fresh spring salad.