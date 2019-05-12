Girl critically injured in Kane County hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP -- A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life following a hit and run crash in unincorporated Kane County.

The hit and run driver ditched his truck after hitting this girl and neighbors think he could have ran away through the woods near the Fox River.

Police say a man in a black Dodge pickup truck was driving on Geneva avenue and hit a seven year old girl riding a bike in St. Charles Township.

The driver fled the scene. Police found the abandoned truck a few miles away and the driver was nowhere to be found.

The child was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital from the scene with life threatening injuries.

Police have been searching all over the area for the hit and run driver. Witnesses in nearby Norris Woods say officers were stopping and asking people if they had seen anyone matching his description.

Meanwhile, residents just a few miles from the scene spotted the ditched truck and called police.

A resident we talked with lives on the same street as the man who owns the truck, and is encouraging him to turn himself in.

Police believe the driver is five foot six, 120 pounds with a pony tail and wearing tan pants.

Anyone who thinks they have seen him should call 911.