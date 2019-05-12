Fatal CPD shooting investigation
Chicago Police shot a man who later died on the West Side.
It started at Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale on Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers stopped a 26 year-old man with a weapon, who then engaged them in an “armed confrontation,” and took off.
Officers found him, and a second “armed confrontation” took place.
The man was wounded, and died at a hospital.
No officers were hurt.
But, one officer was taken to a hospital for chest pain.
Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.
They claim they have encountered this man in the past.
The incident is under investigation.