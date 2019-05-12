Fatal CPD shooting investigation

Posted 7:43 AM, May 12, 2019, by and

Chicago Police shot a man who later died on the West Side.

It started at Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers stopped a 26 year-old man with a weapon, who then engaged them in an “armed confrontation,” and took off.

Officers found him, and a second “armed confrontation” took place.

The man was wounded, and died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

But, one officer was taken to a hospital for chest pain.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

They claim they have encountered this man in the past.

The incident is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.