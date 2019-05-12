× Fatal CPD shooting investigation

Chicago Police shot a man who later died on the West Side.

It started at Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers stopped a 26 year-old man with a weapon, who then engaged them in an “armed confrontation,” and took off.

Officers found him, and a second “armed confrontation” took place.

The man was wounded, and died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

But, one officer was taken to a hospital for chest pain.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

They claim they have encountered this man in the past.

The incident is under investigation.