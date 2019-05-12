The MLB Draft begins June 3rd, and a potential 1st round pick is mowing down hitters for Cary-Grove High School. Lauren Magiera has the story of RHP Quinn Priester, who could here his name announced during the 1st round of next month's draft.
Cary-Grove’s Priester getting plenty of attention from MLB teams
-
Cafe owner delivers free soup to stranger going through chemo for a year
-
Joan Niesen talks NFL Draft and MLB on Sports Feed
-
Lester Wiltfong previews the Bears’ 2019 NFL Draft on Sports Feed
-
Matt Verderame previews the 2019 NFL Draft on Sports Feed
-
Nicholas Moreano joins Sports Feed Sunday to discuss the Bears’ offseason
-
-
On Day 2 of NFL Draft, Bears now get their chance to pick
-
The pressure doesn’t change for Ryan Pace in the Bears’ 2019 draft
-
#FeedonThis: Jarrett gives his thoughts on possible Bears’ draft picks
-
Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. St. Louis
-
#FeedonThis: The Bears’ backfield has some new members
-
-
No designated hitter or MLB draft changes likely for 2019
-
Bears draft Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley
-
Strong thunderstorms in western suburbs moving northeast