Cary-Grove’s Priester getting plenty of attention from MLB teams

Posted 10:53 PM, May 12, 2019, by

The MLB Draft begins June 3rd, and a potential 1st round pick is mowing down hitters for Cary-Grove High School.  Lauren Magiera has the story of RHP Quinn Priester, who could here his name announced during the 1st round of next month's draft.

