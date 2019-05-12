Attempted sexual assault on South Loop bike path

CHICAGO — Police need your help finding a man who tried to sexually assault a woman on the lakefront bike path Friday night.

The 27-year-old woman was walking south along the lakefront about 11 p.m. Friday, near Balbo, when a man came up to her from behind.

She put up a fight, with pepper spray.   The man ran off when a bicyclist rode by.

The woman did not want medical treatment.

The man is described as between 28 and 30 years old, 5’10” to 6 feet tall and wearing all black.

If you have any information, call Central detectives.

