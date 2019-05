Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more than 30 years, Les Nomades has been the standard bearer for French fine-dining in Chicago. Led by chef Roland Liccioni, Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Phill Vettell says the gracious restaurant has outstanding food and charm to spare.

He gives Les Nomades, located at 222 East Ontario Street, four stars. Dinner runs $130 for four courses, and $145 for five, so it’s definitely a special-occasion destination. But for a memorable elegant night out, it’s hard to improve on Les Nomades.