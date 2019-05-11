× Teen charged in Red Line station shooting released to mother

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a CTA station was released to the custody of his mother Friday.

The teen is scheduled to be back in court Monday. A judge released him to his mother without any court supervision.

Police said he and another male entered the Argyle CTA Red Line station Monday and opened fire. One man was critically injured, another was grazed.

The 14-year-old has not been named, because of his age.

The teen appeared in juvenile court on Friday where the judge released him because she said Chicago police didn’t bring the suspect before a judicial officer within 24 hours, which is required by law.

The teen has a criminal history with 16 offenses.

Chicago police say the department is reviewing this incident to make sure all policies and procedures were followed.