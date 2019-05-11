Private lactation pod debuts at Wrigley Field for nursing moms

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field unveiled a new private suite that lets women nurse their babies or use a breast pump while attending a game.
The lactation pod debut Saturday and is courtesy of the Chicago Cubs and Advocate Health Care.
The pod, labeled a “Quiet Little Den for You and Your Cub,” is located near Gate 4 on the left field concourse.
The lockable, freestanding room features two benches, a table, a charging station and an outlet for plugging in a breast pump.
It is similar to the lactation pod that debut last fall at Solider Field.
Last September, Advocate Health Care teamed up with the Chicago Bears to bring a lactation pod to Soldier Field.