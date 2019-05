Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eagle-eyed star gazers - and home security cameras - spotted something strange in the skies over the Midwest Friday night.

Robert Medford from Plano, Illinois sent video to WGN News from his home security camera system.

Others posted video about the sighting on Twitter.

Just realized I caught the meteor over Chicago on my front door cam! pic.twitter.com/KPpCEDb1qQ — ORDGeek (@ORDGeek) May 11, 2019

Spotters reported seeing the bright light streak across the sky around 11:45 p.m.