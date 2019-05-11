May, 2019 running cool, but far from setting any records
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
A full April’s precip has hit in the past 4 days; far less frequent rains ahead Wednesday but one more surge is due Thursday; May’s here, Chicago’s 3rd-fastest warming month and one with stronger sunlight and more of it; warm weather odds rise
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Snow depths over 6-inches at Winnebago – a new record greatest late-season 1-day snowfall foe Chicago
Waterlogged! More rain on the way for Chicago area tonight through Thursday afternoon
-
The return to the Friendly Confines comes at a good time for the Cubs
Warmer, sunny after record breaking snow
Easter brings the area a wide-ranging potpourri of weather
How would the weather be affected if the oceans were fresh instead of salty?
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk