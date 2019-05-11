Man wounded in gun fire exchange with Chicago police

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a man was wounded after he exchanged gunfire with police on the West Side Saturday.

The condition of the man is not yet known.

Police said the man shot at police multiple times near the 1400 block of Lawndale Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

No officers were injured in the shooting but one was suffering from chest pains and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said a second person involved in the incident is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video