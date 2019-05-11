Local farm in the bee-saving business; All that honey is just a sweet side effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHICAGO — The world's bee population is declining. But a lot of our crops depend on their powers of pollination.

A farm in West Chicago is doing its part to help save bee colonies.

Bill Whitney is the owner at City Bee Savers and has been breeding and cultivating honeybees at his farm for more than two decades.

Millions of bees on the farm are already producing hundreds of thousands of pounds of raw honey that will be distributed to farmers markets all across the Chicago area.

The goal is not only to create honey, but help save the honeybees.

The farm hosts garden clubs, teaches planting for pollinators and even bee keeping classes in the community.