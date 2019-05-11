Joe Maddon ready for Opening Day at new Wrigleyville restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Cubs fans have another Wrigleyville restaurant to sink their teeth into.

Maddon's Post is set to open Tuesday, May 14th at the corner of Clark and Waveland. Joe Maddon teamed up with Tony Mantuano of Spiaggia fame to bring his vision to life.

"It's how I grew up. The kitchen was the central theme in the house. When friends came over, you always sat down for something to eat. Mom always put it out there, simply. There's nothing complicated about this place. One of our themes is to do simple better. The food is made in a very simple manner, first-generation type. It's going to appeal to everybody.

"I promise you, you come out here once, you're coming back many more times after that."

The eatery will serve Italian-Polish fare for lunch and dinner.