It’s April in May—cool Chicago Mother’s Day weekend to include showers; unseasonable warmth, including local 90s, to bake the interior Pacific Northwest & the Southeast while big rains further drench the South; Lake Michigan 9” above year ago
-
Rain, cooler weather on the way
-
Wild weather week rolls on
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week
-
Rain, cloudy skies, warmer temps
-
Cooler through Wednesday, ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring storms to the area
-
-
Sunny Sunday, rain on the way later this week
-
Partly cloudy Saturday, highs in the 60s
-
Weekend of cold and snow, warmer weather into next week
-
Cooler weather trends for weekend
-
Warm and sunny Easter Sunday
-
-
Cool end to the week, but temperatures hit the 70s Sunday
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Temperatures dive Tuesday night, rise again Wednesday