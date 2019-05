× Chicago police add 198 new officers

CHICAGO – Mayor Emanuel and the Chicago Police Department will announce the deployment of 198 new police officers across Chicago on Saturday.

The new officers are part of Mayor Emanuel’s two year plan to add more than 900 cops to the department.

Two thirds of the new officers will be assigned to the South and West side neighborhoods.

Since Jan. 2018, 1,556 new officers have been deployed to their district assignments.