Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Moderate flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby. the Illinois River at LaSalle and the Fox River at Algonquin. Minor flooding is occurring at Gurnee and Russell on the Des Plaines River and Montgomery on the Fox Rive.
Rivers in or forecast for flood or under Advisory (many running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.62 07 AM Sat -1.30
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.28 06 AM Sat 0.36 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 7.78 06 AM Sat 0.09 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.10 07 AM Sat 0.10 ADVISORY
Des Plaines 15.0 14.25 07 AM Sat 0.10 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 11.27 07 AM Sat -0.14
Riverside 7.5 5.99 07 AM Sat -0.18
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.48 06 AM Sat 0.24 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.36 07 AM Sat -0.36 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 12.31 07 AM Sat -1.92 FALL BELOW
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.30 07 AM Sat -1.61
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.08 07 AM Sat -1.42
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.08 07 AM Sat -1.23
Shorewood 6.5 4.44 07 AM Sat -0.68
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 8.41 06 AM Sat -0.34
Foresman 18.0 13.86 07 AM Sat -0.25
Chebanse 16.0 9.72 07 AM Sat -0.06
Iroquois 18.0 14.43 07 AM Sat -0.64
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 10.77 07 AM Sat -0.44
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.78 07 AM Sat -0.44
Kouts 11.0 10.68 07 AM Sat -0.54
Shelby 9.0 11.43 07 AM Sat -0.27 MODERATE
Momence 5.0 4.48 07 AM Sat -0.23
Wilmington 6.5 4.30 07 AM Sat -0.23
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.76 06 AM Sat -0.60
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.85 07 AM Sat -0.37
Munster 12.0 7.11 07 AM Sat -0.70
South Holland 16.5 7.99 07 AM Sat -1.60
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.78 07 AM Sat -0.38
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 6.62 07 AM Sat -1.60
Leonore 16.0 10.69 07 AM Sat -0.59
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 12.78 07 AM Sat -1.58
Ottawa 463.0 463.29 06 AM Sat -1.35 FALL BELOW
La Salle 20.0 28.10 07 AM Sat -0.13 MODERATE
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.38 07 AM Sat -0.80
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 11.10 06 AM Sat 0.52
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.65 07 AM Sat 0.05
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.52 06 AM Sat -0.16
Latham Park 9.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 2.77 07 AM Sat -0.27
Byron 13.0 11.24 07 AM Sat -0.07 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 13.24 06 AM Sat -0.01 ADVISORY