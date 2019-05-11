Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Moderate flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby. the Illinois River at  LaSalle and the Fox River at Algonquin. Minor flooding is occurring at Gurnee and Russell on the Des Plaines River and Montgomery on the Fox Rive.

Rivers in or forecast for flood or under Advisory (many running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood 
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.62  07 AM Sat  -1.30



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.28  06 AM Sat   0.36 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     7.78  06 AM Sat   0.09 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.10  07 AM Sat   0.10 ADVISORY
Des Plaines           15.0    14.25  07 AM Sat   0.10 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0    11.27  07 AM Sat  -0.14
Riverside              7.5     5.99  07 AM Sat  -0.18

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.48  06 AM Sat   0.24 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.36  07 AM Sat  -0.36 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    12.31  07 AM Sat  -1.92 FALL BELOW

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.30  07 AM Sat  -1.61

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.08  07 AM Sat  -1.42

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.08  07 AM Sat  -1.23
Shorewood              6.5     4.44  07 AM Sat  -0.68



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     8.41  06 AM Sat  -0.34
Foresman              18.0    13.86  07 AM Sat  -0.25
Chebanse              16.0     9.72  07 AM Sat  -0.06
Iroquois              18.0    14.43  07 AM Sat  -0.64

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    10.77  07 AM Sat  -0.44

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     9.78  07 AM Sat  -0.44
Kouts                 11.0    10.68  07 AM Sat  -0.54
Shelby                 9.0    11.43  07 AM Sat  -0.27 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     4.48  07 AM Sat  -0.23
Wilmington             6.5     4.30  07 AM Sat  -0.23

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.76  06 AM Sat  -0.60



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.85  07 AM Sat  -0.37

Munster               12.0     7.11  07 AM Sat  -0.70
South Holland         16.5     7.99  07 AM Sat  -1.60

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.78  07 AM Sat  -0.38

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.62  07 AM Sat  -1.60
Leonore               16.0    10.69  07 AM Sat  -0.59

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    12.78  07 AM Sat  -1.58
Ottawa               463.0   463.29  06 AM Sat  -1.35 FALL BELOW
La Salle              20.0    28.10  07 AM Sat  -0.13 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.38  07 AM Sat  -0.80

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    11.10  06 AM Sat   0.52

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.65  07 AM Sat   0.05

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.52  06 AM Sat  -0.16
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     2.77  07 AM Sat  -0.27
Byron                 13.0    11.24  07 AM Sat  -0.07 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    13.24  06 AM Sat  -0.01 ADVISORY

 

