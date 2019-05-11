× Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Moderate flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby. the Illinois River at LaSalle and the Fox River at Algonquin. Minor flooding is occurring at Gurnee and Russell on the Des Plaines River and Montgomery on the Fox Rive.

Rivers in or forecast for flood or under Advisory (many running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: