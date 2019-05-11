2 wounded in drive by shooting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — Two people were shot Saturday while at a party in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police said a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were inside a home near Lithuanian Plaza Court and Rockwell Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a person in a tan car drove by and fired a gun.

The man was hit in the chest and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman was hit in the leg and is also hospitalized, where her condition has stabilized.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

