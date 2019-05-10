× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Toronto

➢ The Blue Jays have won three consecutive series over the White Sox dating back to July 2017, and prior to that stretch the White Sox won four straight series from July 2015 – June 2017. Both teams hit over .270 against the other last season.

➢ The Blue Jays rank last in MLB with 14 runs scored in May. These 14 runs in an eight-game span are the second lowest in MLB this season (Marlins, 13 from April 3-12), and the Blue Jays have not scored fewer in an eight-game span since May 19-26, 2009 (13).

➢ When scoring three runs or fewer, the White Sox are 1-15 this season, 29 th in MLB. When scoring at least four runs this season, the White Sox are 15-5, 10 th in MLB.

➢ Tim Anderson is hitting .176 in May after hitting .375 in March and April. This is the second-largest decrease in batting average among MLB qualifiers this season (Daniel Vogelbach, .310 à .111).

➢ Billy McKinney hit a solo home run for the Jays’ only run last time out, and he enters this series on a four-game hitting streak. The Blue Jays won the first four career games in which McKinney homered, and have since lost four straight.