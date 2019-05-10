× Teen in custody in shooting death of 16-year-old girl in Kenosha home

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Police have arrested the 15-year-old boy was is a person of interest in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in Kenosha.

Authorities responded to a home in Kenosha around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 10900 block of 66th Street for a report of two people shot.

Officers located a 16-year-old Kaylie Juga and her 39-year-old mother with “injuries consistent with gun fire,” according to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department. Juga died at the scene. Her mother was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was stabilized.

A search was underway for 15-year-old Martice Fuller, who police say had a relationship with Juga. Police said he fled the scene.

Fuller was arrested in Racine early Friday morning, and taken into police custody.

Police are not looking for any other persons of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.