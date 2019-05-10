Russia’s Putin scores 8 goals in hockey game – but victory lap doesn’t go as planned

Posted 3:39 PM, May 10, 2019, by

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates a goal during the Night Hockey League match at the Bolshoy Ice Dome, in Sochi on May 10, 2019. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW  — Russian President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals in an exhibition ice-hockey game with former NHL players.

The Russian leader took to the ice on Friday in what has become an annual tradition. He played on the “Legends” team alongside Russian hockey stars such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

Putin got the puck across the goal line eight times. His teammate, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, scored three goals.

The opposing team was made up of high-profile amateur players, including Putin’s childhood friend, tycoon Gennady Timchenko, billionaire Vladimir Potanin and several Russian governors.

After the game however, the victory lap didn’t go as smoothly.

