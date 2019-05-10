× Lunchbreak: Quick side dishes to serve with your BBQ

Dominique Leach – Executive Chef & Owner of Lexington Betty Smoke House

Lexington Betty Smoke House

6954 W. North Ave., Chicago

Recipes:

Connie’s Potato Salad

8 pounds Russet Potatoes

12 Hard Boiled Eggs

3 cups Mayonnaise

3 Tbsp Mustard

1 cup Sweet Relish

1 cup Dill Relish

1/4 cup Sugar

2 Tbsp Paprika

Salt to taste

Boil potatoes with skin on for 20-25 minutes. When potatoes are ready, drain them and let them sit for 10 minutes. This is to allow moisture to release from the potatoes. To peel the potatoes, hold with a towel in your hand and peel the skin away from the potato. This works best with an offset spatula.

Boil Eggs for 15 minutes, drain and rinse in cold water to stop the cooking process. When the eggs have cooled down enough you want to peel them and then give them one final rinse before you add them to your potatoes.

In a large bowl you want to combine your eggs, potatoes and remaining ingredients.

With a potato masher you want to incorporate all ingredients into each other while mashing down those eggs and potatoes. Do this for a few minutes or until potatoes are broken down to medium size pieces. This works best when potatoes and eggs are still warm.

Baked Mac & Cheese

1 pound Dry Macaroni Pasta

2.5 cups Jalapeno Nacho Cheese

1 cup shredded Gouda Cheese

2 Eggs

1.5 cups 2% Milk

2 cups Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Blend

.5 teaspoon Black Pepper

Salt

Bring 1 gallon of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 12 minutes or until al dente. When pasta is ready drain the water and toss in light salad oil. Let pasta cool.

For the sauce you want to combine nacho cheese, gouda, eggs, milk, and black pepper. Whisk to combine items into a creamy sauce.

Make sure you spray the pan with pan release before adding the pasta. Pour cheese sauce over the pasta and then top it off with the Jack and cheddar mix.

To bake cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Bake for 15-20 mins, remove foil and plastic and continue cooking for 5-10 more minutes or until cheese has melted and is golden.