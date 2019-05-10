Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian West and Rapper Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world. This is the couple’s second baby via surrogate.

Kim made the birth announcement of their baby boy on Twitter Friday morning, saying, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

She also tweeted that he looks just like their daughter, Chicago.

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” Thursday with her nieces and nephews, Kourtney Kardashian said her sister was supposed to be on the show, but could not make it because the surrogate was in labor.

Their mother and family matriarch, Kris Jenner, appeared surprised and said she was not aware that her daughter’s surrogate had gone into labor.

In January, the TV reality star-turned-mogul said she has been Googling Armenian boys’ names in honor of her family’s heritage but hasn’t found anything.

Kanye and Kim already have three children together; North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Chicago was also born via surrogate in January 2018.