Dear Tom,

Is it possible we will not see a temperature above 70 degrees here this year? It seems while the world warms up, Chicago gets colder and colder.



Eric Hansen,

Lake in the Hills

Dear Eric,

I assume you are joking, because Chicago experiences relatively warm summers. We have had a temperature in the 70s every summer, and in the 80s as well. Even 90 degrees has been a practically constant occurrence at least once in every year since records began in 1871 (but the exception .. the only exception .. was 1875, when the highest reading was 89 degrees). And Chicago has already experienced a few days above 70 degrees this year, in April.

It’s certainly true that we are experiencing a chilly spring thus far, but don’t despair: More 70-degree days will occur this year, and so will days in the 80s, and most likely several days in the 90s as well.