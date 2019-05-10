Flooded Chicago cemetery reopens in time for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A South Side cemetery that’s been closed since May 1 due to severe rainfall and flooding reopened Friday in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

The website for the historic church at 1035 E. 67th St. said many roads were impassible and unsafe for drivers due to flooding. The cemetery released a statement apologizing for the inconvenience — noting that engineering consultants and the city of Chicago were working together to address near-term and long-term issues.

Roxanne Williams’ mother is buried at Oak Woods Cemetery, and Williams just buried her adopted son there last month. She said not being able to visit the grave sites has been unbearable.

“He had a medical issue. It was sudden. It was unexpected,” Williams said. “For me to spend time with him after life, it’s still important to me.”

The gates reopened about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

After waiting for hours to enter the cemetery, Bernard Hatch was among the first inside Friday. He said there’s still a lot of cleaning up to do.

“It should be better than that,” Hatch said. “This is a place we bring our loved ones to rest in peace.”

