Fickle spring weather continues this weekend

The first 10 days of May, 2019 have been chilly and wet in contrast to a year ago, when Chicagoans basked in summerlike temperatures punctuated by only 3 days with measurable rain. Unlike last year’s major temperature reversal during late April, this spring has been characterized by large week-to-week fluctuations. Dating back to early April, each weekend has brought major weather changes. April 6-7 was mild, the 13th-14th was cold and snowy, Easter weekend was warm and dry, but snow covered the ground again on the 27th and 28th. This pattern will continue over the Mother’s day weekend. After a pleasantly warm Cinco de Mayo, we can expect clouds and chilly temperatures, though rain amounts will be scant, and in scattered coverage. There are signs we may break this cycle mid-month. Some medium range forecasts suggest temperatures will average above normal by the latter part of next week.