Comedian Joel Kim Booster talks family life and the dating scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joel Kim Booster grew up home schooled in Plainfield, IL and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. He has appeared on Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Comedy Central. He was also listed on Esquire’s “10 Comedians to Watch," and made Forbes’ 2018 “30 Under 30” list in their Hollywood and Entertainment category.

Catch Joel Kim Booster's stand-up tour:

The Den Theatre May 10 – 11, 2019 in The Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($25 general admission) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 18+.