Comedian Joel Kim Booster talks family life and the dating scene

Posted 10:59 AM, May 10, 2019, by

Joel Kim Booster grew up home schooled in Plainfield, IL and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. He has appeared on Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Comedy Central. He was also listed on Esquire’s “10 Comedians to Watch,"  and made Forbes’ 2018 “30 Under 30” list in their Hollywood and Entertainment category.

Catch Joel Kim Booster's stand-up tour:

The Den Theatre May 10 – 11, 2019  in The Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($25 general admission) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 18+.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.